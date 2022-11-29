Suspected people smuggler arrested over Channel migrant disaster that left 27 dead

The National Crime Agency released a blurred photograph of Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, who has been arrested in connection with the deaths of 27 people trying to cross the English Channel in a dinghy - National Crime Agency/PA

A Kurdish man has been arrested in the UK in connection with the deaths of 27 people who drowned attempting to cross the English Channel in a dinghy last November.

Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, was detained during a raid by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) on a house in Cheltenham on Tuesday morning.

He is alleged to be a member of an organised crime group that conspired to transport migrants from the French coast to the UK in a small boat.

The vessel sank after leaving the French coast on Nov 24 last year and 27 people were confirmed to have died. Four remain missing.

Among those who lost their lives were four women and two children. Sixteen of the victims were identified as Kurdish people from Iraqi Kurdistan, four were from Afghanistan, three from Ethiopia, one from Kurdish Iran, one from Somalia, one from Vietnam and one from Egypt.

The French authorities have been carrying out a manslaughter investigation and have arrested at least 15 suspected people traffickers in connection with the tragedy.

Mr Abwbaker, who is the first person to be arrested in the UK, is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where extradition proceedings will begin.

Craig Turner, NCA deputy director, said on Tuesday: “This is a significant arrest, and comes as part of extensive inquiries into the events leading to these tragic deaths in the Channel.

“The individual detained today is suspected of having played a key role in the manslaughter of those who died.

“Working closely with our French partners, we are determined to do all we can to get justice for the families of those whose lives were lost, and disrupt and dismantle the cruel organised criminal networks involved in people smuggling.”

Commenting on the arrest, Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, said: “My thoughts continue to be with the families of all of those who tragically lost their lives in this horrendous incident.

“I thank the NCA and other agencies across the UK and France for their tireless work to deliver justice for the victims and their families by identifying those we believe to be responsible and ensuring they feel the full force of the law.”