Suspected pipe bomb discovered during drug raid in Eaton

Jun. 28—Officers serving a drug-related search warrant discovered a possible pipe bomb at an Eaton house Tuesday morning.

Eaton police and Preble County sheriff's deputies were serving the search warrant in the 300 block of North Street around 9 a.m.

During the search, they found drugs, drug paraphernalia and guns, as well as the suspected pipe bomb, according to Eaton police. Crews called the Dayton Bomb Squad to respond as a result.

A 41-year-old man, 33-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were booked in the Preble County Jail on preliminary drug charges.

The incident remains under investigation.