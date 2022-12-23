Suspected porch pirates nabbed near Central Point

Dec. 22—The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested two suspects linked to a string of mailbox thefts outside Central Point city limits, and investigators have returned the mail to the U.S. Postal Service to be delivered to the intended recipients.

Derrik Ryan Miller, 30, and Breeana Claudette Peaslee, 34, both of Medford, were arrested on eight felony counts of mail theft accusing them of a string of thefts Tuesday afternoon from mailboxes in the 3000 block of Old Stage Road near Central Point, according to a news advisory issued by the sheriff's office.

The investigation began with a resident who called police shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday reporting suspicious activity in their neighborhood. The resident described a red Toyota pickup as involved and gave dispatchers a license plate.

The sheriff's office and Central Point police tracked the Toyota to the 1600 block of Hanley Road, arrested Miller and Peaslee and seized victims' packages and holiday cards from the vehicle.

Police say mail thefts are more common during the holidays, and they recommend locals check their mail more frequently, consider purchasing a locking mailbox and sign up for U.S. Postal Service's informed delivery program.