Suspected Raceland drug dealer faces multiple charges

K9 Siren poses along with items seized during the drug bust in Raceland Wednesday.

A Raceland man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges following a lengthy investigation, authorities said.

Mark Williams, 39, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs and illegal possession of a firearm, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Narcotics agents had been investigating Williams for several months after receiving information he was selling drugs from his Dantin Street residence, authorities said. With help from deputies, detectives and State Police, narcotics agents went to Williams’ home Wednesday and found him leaving in a vehicle.

Following a traffic stop, agents found a gun and over $2,000 in cash in the suspect’s possession, the Sheriff’s Office said. A search of Williams’ home led to the discovery of about 5.6 pounds of high-grade marijuana, two guns and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish jail, where he was released Wednesday night after posting $70,000 bail. A court date has not yet been set.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to report drug-related or other suspicious activities to narcotics commander Lt. Derek Champagne at 532-4365 or email derek-champagne@lpso.net.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org.

