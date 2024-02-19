Suspected retail ‘crime ringleader’ stole $8 million in beauty supplies in California

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced charges against an “organized retail crime ringleader,” whose scheme included stealing nearly $8 million worth of beauty supplies across 21 counties in California.

The woman is accused of paying more than seven people to steal from Ulta Beauty stores and other retail outlets, the Department of Justice reported on Friday.

The ringleader, whose name was not publicly disclosed, is accused of selling the stolen cosmetic items on her Amazon storefront for a fraction of the retail price. Several news agencies, including CBS, reported that she is from San Diego County.

The charges filed in the case include suspected organized retail theft, conspiracy, receipt of stolen property, and multiple counts of grand theft. The woman's accomplices were caught on surveillance video and have been charged, the DOJ stated.

With our partners in law enforcement, we’ve broken up a multi-million-dollar criminal scheme that was complex, orchestrated, and incredibly organized.



Recovered product

When investigators searched the ringleader’s home, they said they found large amounts of makeup product that were stored, organized, and ready for shipping, still in its manufacturer packaging.

Retailers from Ulta and Sephora conducted an inventory of an estimated $400,000 in recovered product during the recent searches of residences, investigators said.

The thefts were reported in San Bernardino, Alameda, Placer, Kern, Contra Costa, Orange, Los Angeles, Santa Clara, San Diego, Sacramento, San Mateo, Solano, Riverside, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Napa, Marin, Tulare, Sonoma, Ventura, and Yolo counties.

Nationwide loss due to this multi-year theft operation is estimated at over $7.8 million.

Organized retail crime has significant financial and safety implications for businesses, retailers, and consumers, Bonta said.

“We are addressing an audacious instance of organized retail theft and making it clear that such criminal activity will not be accepted in California," Bonta said.

