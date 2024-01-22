Suspected Robber’s Plans Foiled When Officer Walks In: Cops

A suspected robber tries to hold up a 7-Eleven in West Covina, California, only to have his plans ruined when a police officer just happened to walk in to the convenience store, authorities say. The suspect asked to buy cigarettes, police say. Then as the employee puts them in a bag, the suspect pulls out a gun and demands cash, according to authorities. As the suspect starts to head out, an officer walks in. Inside Edition Digital has the video.

