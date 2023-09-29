Suspected Rotterdam gunman shot neighbour after she 'reported him for torturing his rabbit'

Emergency services attend to two of the victims of shootings in Rotterdam - HOLLANDSE HOOGTE/SHUTTERSTOCK

The suspected Rotterdam gunman accused his alleged victim of recording him while abusing rabbits in a “drunken stupor”.

The suspect was named by local media as Fouad L, a 32-year-old with a string of police warnings for shooting fish with a crossbow, as well as abusing rabbits, pigeons and a dog.

Dutch media reports said a murdered 39-year-old woman, who has not been named, previously reported the alleged gunman to the police for torturing his pet rabbit, which had to be put down.

The woman was believed to have been the neighbour of the shooter and the witness who recorded him throwing rabbits against a tree and kicking them in 2021.

Her teenage daughter was also seriously injured, later dying in hospital, after a gunman dressed in black combat clothes and wearing a bulletproof vest, burst into a house in the Heiman Dullaertplein area of the city.

Jurgen Damen, a teacher at the Erasmus University Medical Centre, was also shot dead on Thursday

He claimed his neighbour had filmed him mistreating the animals in a string of posts on the 4chan online message board.

Police officers responding to the report raided L’s home, which was dirty and full of animal faeces.

The 32-year-old suspect received a sentence of 40 hours community service, but was acquitted for mistreating a pigeon, neglecting another rabbit and possessing arrows for two crossbows discovered in his home.

He was acquitted after telling a court he had an alcohol addiction and Asperger’s syndrome, a form of autism.

The suspect also complained about his education at the Erasmus University Medical Centre, where he was studying for a basic medical diploma.

In a letter to the institution, the Public Prosecutors Office warned about his convictions for animal cruelty and his “worrying behaviour”.

The body, known as OM, wrote how L was found “laying half-naked in the garden on a pile of leaves”, shouting and laughing loudly, and exhibiting signs of “psychotic behaviour”.

Emergency services prepare to enter a burning building, following three shootings in Rotterdam - HOLLANDSE HOOGTE/SHUTTERSTOCK

During a search of his phone, the prosecution found images of people “being killed with stabbings”, as well as Nazi and right-wing extremist imagery, their letter revealed.

He claimed his teachers had tried to “sabotage” his education in a post on the 4chan forum.

Teachers put him on the spot and secretly hoped he would fail his exams, which he needed to keep a job, he wrote.

There was no evidence the suspect had shared details of the alleged shooting or any plans to threaten violence.

After allegedly killing his neighbours, he moved to a classroom at the Erasmus MC, allegedly shooting dead a teacher, Jurgen Damen, 43, who worked as a GP and lecturer.

The alleged gunman was eventually arrested by elite police officers at the university.

He is due to appear in court later on Friday.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.