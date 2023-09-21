Suspected Russian spies to be charged with conspiracy to conduct espionage

Five Bulgarian nationals suspected of spying for Russia will be charged with conspiracy to conduct espionage, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Orlin Roussev, 45, Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, Katrin Ivanova, 31, Ivan Stoyanov, 31, and Vanya Gaberova, 29, are set to be charged with conspiring to collect information intended to be useful to an enemy for a purpose prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state.

They espionage is said to have taken place between August 30 2020 and February 8 2023.

Roussev, Dzhambazov and Ivanova were previously charged on February 2023 11 with possession of false identity documents with improper intention under section 4 of the Identity Documents Act 2010.

Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised a charge of conspiracy to conduct espionage against three men and two women suspected of spying for Russia.

“Criminal proceedings against the five individuals are active and they each have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.”

The five defendants will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 26. The charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Last month Scotland Yard said it had arrested three men and two women on suspicion of an offence under the Official Secrets Act on February 8. All five were initially bailed.

Three of the individuals, Roussev of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, Dzhambazov of Harrow, north west London, and Ivanova of the same address, have been charged with an offence under the Identity Documents Act.



The charges were first reported by the BBC and relate to documents including passports, identity cards and other documents for the UK, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece and the Czech Republic.

The trio have reportedly lived in the UK for years and worked in a variety of jobs, a BBC investigation found.



Mr Roussev has a history of business interests in Russia and moved to the UK in 2009, according to the BBC.

He is said to have worked in a technical role for a financial services company for three years, and a LinkedIn profile states that he owned a business involved in the interception of communications or electronic signals.



The 45-year-old has also claimed to have worked as an adviser to the Bulgarian ministry of energy, it is reported.

While Dzhambazov was described as a driver for hospitals by former neighbours in Harrow, Ivanova said she was a laboratory assistant for a private health business on a LinkedIn profile.



The couple reportedly moved to the UK around a decade ago and ran a community organisation for Bulgarian nationals to help familiarise them with the “culture and norms of British society”.



The BBC, citing online Bulgarian state documents, reported that the couple also worked for electoral commissions in London to facilitate voting in Bulgarian elections by nationals living abroad.

News of the arrests emerged after the head of counter-terrorism at the Metropolitan Police warned that officers were increasingly dealing with threats from hostile states such as Russia, China and Iran in a shift in focus away from Islamist extremism.

Previous high-profile Russian intelligence operations in the UK include the poisoning of defector Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with the deadly nerve agent Novichok in 2018.

The Skripals were targeted in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and were treated in hospital along with Nick Bailey, a responding detective, but survived the attack. Dawn Sturgess, who was unconnected to the Skripals, died after being exposed to Novichok.

Last month, Sir Richard Moore, the MI6 chief, issued an unprecedented call to Russians disaffected by Vladimir Putin’s “sheer callous incompetence” to spy for the UK.

Sir Richard launched a recruitment campaign for defectors to “bring the bloodshed to an end” in Ukraine, telling them: “Our door is always open. Come and talk to us.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.