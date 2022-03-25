Suspected scooter thief threatens person with gun; Arrest made

A man is in jail today after police say he stole a scooter and then pulled a gun on someone in Sidney Friday morning.

Police were called out to a residence in the 200 block of N. West Avenue just after 7 a.m. on reports armed robbery.

>> 1 shot in chest; 3 arrested after shooting prompts hours-long standoff in Riverside

Residents told police that a man stole a gas scooter from their property, according to a release. One of the residents chased after the man and confronted him. At that point, the resident told police the man pulled out a handgun and pointed at the resident.

The man ran off from the scene and left the scooter behind.

While responding in the area, officers found a man matching the clothing description the residents gave police. The man, later identified as Ryan Durr, 27, was taken into custody by officers and was identified by a witness.

>> Shooter who paralyzed woman at Moraine Red Roof Inn gets more prison time

Police said a handgun and bookbag dropped by Durr as he was running away were located near the robbery site.

Durr has been charged with aggravated robbery and is booked in the Shelby County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Sidney Police Department at (937) 498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 492-8477.