Suspected serial bank robber arrested in Puyallup hit 10 banks in King, Pierce counties

A joint investigation involving law enforcement agencies in King and Pierce counties led to the arrest Tuesday of a 49-year-old man suspected of robbing 10 banks.

The man was arrested by undercover Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies and a Puyallup Police officer after he allegedly robbed two banks in one afternoon. One robbery was in Puyallup and the second was about eight miles away in Summit.

After his arrest, deputies said the man admitted to robbing a total of 10 banks, four in King County and six in Pierce County. According to a news release, the investigation into the robberies involved the Sheriff’s Department and police departments in Auburn, Des Moines and Milton.

The first robbery Tuesday was at about 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Shaw Road East. Afterward, undercover deputies began searching for the suspected robber’s vehicle in the South Hill area. According to a news release, deputies were familiar with his vehicle because he was being investigated for several other bank robberies.

At about 2:30 p.m., deputies said the man robbed a bank in the 11500 block of Canyon Road East. Deputies did not disclose details of either robbery or how much money was taken.

Minutes after the second robbery, undercover deputies spotted the suspected robber’s vehicle and stopped the car with the assistance of a Puyallup police officer. The man was taken into custody in the 3900 block of South Meridian Avenue in Puyallup.