Suspected serial burglar arrested, connected to previous burglaries and charges

An alleged serial burglar is in custody.

Tulsa police responded to an area near 1st and Denver on Tuesday. Officers received a call about a burglary suspect spotted in the area.

Cassidy Grimes was arrested. Grimes is connected to two previous burglaries at the Drillers Stadium near 2nd and Elgin.

In addition to the theft, police say Grimes caused $20,000 worth of damage at the stadium. Officers recovered a megaphone, t-shirt, and pirate hat.

Grimes’ recent arrest follows a string of legal troubles and burglaries. He was arrested last August after allegedly breaking into three Tulsa bars. Grimes was caught on surveillance footage.

Grimes was then arrested in March on charges of public intoxication, trespassing, and falsely personating another to create liability. Grimes pleaded guilty to all charges. Sentencing was withheld while Grimes completed a drug program.

Because Grimes failed the program, he will be sentenced for those previous cases.

His recent arrest includes two counts of second-degree burglary and drug possession. He is in the Tulsa County jail.



