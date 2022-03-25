Suspected serial burglar arrested in Tacoma

Tacoma police arrested a suspected serial burglar on Sunday, according to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department.

At around 4:30 a.m. on March 20, officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the U Betcha Pub at 4302 Pacific Avenue.

Officers were told a van was seen ramming the front of the building.

When they arrived, officers found a man going through a cash register inside the pub.

The man noticed the officers and ran further into the building.

Officers soon located the 19-year-old man in the attic.

He was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of burglary, three burglary warrants, two motor vehicle theft warrants and one possession of a stolen vehicle warrant.

Detectives have since linked the man to the burglary of Prestige Auto at 4006 Pacific Avenue on Aug. 4, 2021, the burglary of Parky’s Pizza Bar at 3551 McKinley Avenue on Jan. 27, the burglary of T&T Tire Center at 3711 South Tacoma Way on Feb. 12 and the burglary of Tacoma Scuba at 1602 Center Street on Feb. 14.