Suspected serial killer indicted on 41 felonies in Delaware after 'brutal crime spree'

WILMINGTON, Del. —A 39-year-old man linked to multiple killings in Delaware and Philadelphia has been indicted on 41 felony charges in connection with multiple slayings, assaults and robberies, the Delaware Attorney General's Office said on Tuesday.

Keith Gibson went on a "brutal crime spree" in Delaware, killing two people and hurting four others over the course of about three weeks, prosecutors say. Gibson is also a suspect in multiple slayings committed in Pennsylvania earlier this year, including that of his 54-year-old mother.

"This indictment lays out one of the most vicious, staggering crime sprees I've seen in my career," Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. "It is even more disturbing to think, based on what investigators have revealed in Pennsylvania, that this may just be the tip of the iceberg.

"We have assigned some of the DOJ's most experienced prosecutors to this case," she added, "and we will ensure that this man faces justice for the senseless carnage that he has caused."

Gibson, who was previously convicted of manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, was released from prison on Dec. 20 after 13 years of incarceration. He violated the terms of his probation and was briefly held before being released again on April 27 – even after probation officers disclosed he was suspected in his mother's killing.

Delaware prosecutors say Gibson shot and killed 28-year-old Leslie Ruiz-Basilio on May 15 during a robbery at a Metro by T-Mobile store in Elsmere. He also stole her vehicle, according to prosecutors.

The following month, prosecutors said, Gibson shot and killed 42-year-old Ronald Wright during a street robbery on June 5. He also assaulted another victim during this incident, according to prosecutors.

For three days after killing Wright, prosecutors said, Gibson robbed and assaulted other victims. He is also charged with trying to kill one of those victims.

Gibson was arrested on June 8 in connection with the robbery of a Wilmington Rite-Aid.

"The charges in this indictment reflect the brutal nature of this individual's crimes, as well as the significant risk he posed to public safety in our community and throughout our region," Wilmington Police Chief Robert J. Tracy said in a statement.

A day after he was arrested by Wilmington police on an armed robbery charge, murder charges were filed by Philadelphia police claiming Gibson shot a 41-year-old woman in the head during a robbery as she opened a Dunkin' doughnuts store in North Philadelphia on June 5.

Philadelphia police said in a news conference that day that Gibson was being investigated by officials there and in Delaware for his role in four other killings, as well as other crimes in Delaware.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore also said at a press conference that detectives are investigating Gibson's role in the February killing of his mother, Christine Gibson, at her workplace in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood.

A New Castle County grand jury ultimately indicted Gibson on 41 felony charges, including two murders, an attempted murder, assault and robbery.

