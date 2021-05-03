Suspected serial killer linked to up to 40 cold cases on trial for soldier's murder in France

Henry Samuel
·3 min read
Nordahl Lelandais (L) arrives escorted by French prison officers at the courthouse of the French Alps city of Chambery&#xa0; - &#xa0;PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP
Nordahl Lelandais (L) arrives escorted by French prison officers at the courthouse of the French Alps city of Chambery - PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP

The much-awaited murder trial began yesterday (Mon) of a former French soldier who has confessed to two killings but whom detectives are currently examining potential links to up to 40 cold cases.

Nordahl Lelandais, 38, is notorious in France for having admitted to killing an eight-year-old girl who went missing from a wedding four years ago in a mystery that gripped the nation.

Police searched for the girl for months before arresting Lelandais, who was also a guest at the wedding, and he finally led them to her remains in February 2018 after traces of her blood were found in his car.

On Monday, he appeared in court on charges he also beat a man to death just a few months earlier. More than 100 journalists watched as he entered under heavy police escort, wearing a face mask and a dark cap pulled low over his eyes.

The family of French army Corporal Arthur Noyer, who Nordahl Lelandais has admitted killing, displayed a portrait of their son and brother at the opening of the murder trial - PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP
The family of French army Corporal Arthur Noyer, who Nordahl Lelandais has admitted killing, displayed a portrait of their son and brother at the opening of the murder trial - PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP

In the court in Chambery, a town in the French Alps where the victim, another soldier, was last seen after leaving a nightclub, Lelandais confirmed that he killed Corporal Arthur Noyer in the early hours of April 12, 2017, after picking him up as he hitchhiked.

“I killed Arthur Noyer without meaning to kill him,” the ex-soldier and dog handler told the judge.

He had told police that a fight broke out with Mr Noyer after they stopped at a parking spot, which he claims Mr Noyer started, but that he did not intend to kill him.

Prosecutors argue, however, that he later put the victim's unconscious body in the trunk of his car and drove it some 20 kilometres (12 miles) away before dumping it on the side of a road.

They have charged him with voluntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

In court, Bernard Boullot, a lawyer for the victim’s family, said: “Today, your murderer has the law on his side Arthur. You had a fundamental right, protected by the European Court of Human Rights, namely the right to live. He had the right to live Mr Lelandais and you killed him.”

Lelandais has also confessed to killing eight-year-old Maelys de Araujo in August 2017, in a case that appalled France and which is set to go to trial next year.

He has insisted both deaths were accidental.

But the two cases sparked fears that Lelandais could be involved in up to 40 other unsolved disappearances.

A special missing persons police cell reached this figure after cross-checking his background movements over several years and seeking matches from among almost 1,000 unsolved disappearances in French records.

If such links are proved, he could potentially be classified as among the worst serial killers in modern French times.

So far, however, three years of inquiries and psychiatric exams that have revealed signs of Lelandais' "pathological lying," no evidence has emerged to link him to other cases.

The trial over Mr Noyer's killing is set to run until May 12, while his trial over Maelys's death is expected next year.

