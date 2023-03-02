Suspected serial robber arrested in Kent; possibly linked to 50 cases

A major break in the case of a serial robber — Snoqualmie police say one man has been plaguing businesses from the Eastside, to South King County, to Tacoma.

Investigators tracked down 22-year-old Allen Mekto after he showed up at the Snoqualmie Casino multiple times, each time wearing the exact same clothing from a different crime scene.

Police believe he’s behind dozens of robberies and located him at the Kent Valley Motel on Tuesday, arresting him.

“I would not be surprised once it’s all added up that he has direct knowledge at least of at least 50 robberies,” said Capt. Brian Lynch with the Snoqualmie Police Department.

“Knowledge or involvement?” KIRO 7′s Deedee Sun asked.

“I definitely believe he has been involved,” Lynch said.

Robbery suspect caught on camera:



22 y/o Allen Mekto was seen on surveillance video at the Snoqualmie Casino... wearing the EXACT SAME OUTFIT from robbery crime scenes. Happened multiple times.



Long rap sheet. LEO say he may be linked w/ ~50 robberies from Bellevue to Tacoma. pic.twitter.com/PF1fYdBEcI — Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) March 2, 2023

The suspect has a lengthy criminal history, including 18 prior convictions, some from when he was a juvenile.

Most of the new robbery cases are still being investigated, including cases of robbery or car theft from Auburn, Tacoma, Issaquah, Federal Way, Pacific, Bellevue, Sea-Tac, Sumner, Snoqualmie, Covington, Burien, and Kent, according to probable cause court documents.

“How are they getting away with all those robberies?” said Josh Ennis, who is staying in the Kent area.

“I’m not surprised. I’m not surprised around Kent. The cops, their hands are tied,” said Franklin Wisniewski, who owns Franklin’s VW Werks. His employees heard helicopters as part of the arrest warrant served on Tuesday. “Now you’re seeing someone arrested for a crime spree up and down the corridor of I-5,” Wisniewski said.

Story continues

Of all the cases, Mekto is currently being charged with one robbery case out of Snoqualmie. Police say he robbed a Chevron at gunpoint.

“He’s very dangerous. The amount of times he’s brandished the gun. And firing a round in the Snoqualmie Chevron. We just felt like he was escalating,” Lynch said.

Police figured out that 30 minutes before the robbery, Mekto was at the Snoqualmie Casino wearing the exact same clothing from the robbery, including a distinct hoodie with a skull on it.

A few days prior to that, Mekto was seen on camera at the casino in a black and red flannel, with a black and white hoodie underneath. He wore that same outfit in two other robberies on the same day, according to charging documents.

Investigators say they got an arrest warrant for Mekto after he crashed a getaway car and matched his fingerprints from the car to the Chevron Snoqualmie crime scene.

Still, it took about a month to track him down to the Kent motel.

“He’s just been elusive. He was there one moment then he’s not,” Lynch said. “I definitely think people in King, Pierce County are safer with him behind bars.”

Mekto is being held on $280,000 bail at the King County Jail on the one robbery charge so far.

More charges are expected as investigators work on the multitude of robbery cases.