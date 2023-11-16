Suspected SF Alamo Square car burglars arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Car burglars who targeted victims in San Francisco’s Alamo Square were followed by undercover officers and arrested in Oakland on Tuesday, according to police.

The San Francisco Police Department wrote, “At approximately 10 a.m., a vehicle burglary occurred in the area of Alamo Square. A description of the suspect vehicle was broadcast over police radio.”

Seventeen minutes later, officers with the SFPD’s Street Crimes Plain Clothes Unit spotted the suspect’s vehicle.

The vehicle stopped in the area of 24th Street and Alabama Street while undercover officers continued watching. They saw Jose Carreno, 51, approach the vehicle and buy stolen items from someone inside it, police said.

“After the suspect vehicle left, officers detained Carreno. Items from the initial vehicle burglary were recovered. Carreno was placed under arrest and booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of buying or receiving stolen property,” SFPD wrote.

Officers then followed the suspect vehicle to Oakland and detained two people: 23-year-old Daevon Hudson of Antioch, and 22-year-old Armani Tolliver of Pittsburg.

Inside the vehicle, officers said they found a gun, a large amount of cash, burglary tools, and more items stolen from Alamo Square. SFPD wrote, “The recovered items were returned to the auto burglary victims.”

Hudson was booked into jail on charges of: burglary, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, being armed with a firearm in commission of a felony, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to display both license plates, and conspiracy.

Tolliver was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, and grand theft.

Police Chief Bill Scott said, “I want to thank our officers for their diligent police work that led to three arrests and the recovery of the victims’ property.”

Scott continued, “We will not tolerate people breaking into vehicles in our city. We will continue to employ strategies such as bait car operations, various types of police officer deployments, and use of video surveillance technologies to combat car burglaries and fencing operations that profit off of car burglaries. Anyone who makes the poor decision to commit these crimes in San Francisco will be held accountable.”

