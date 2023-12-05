Suspected Shawnee Township drug dealer waives speedy trial rights

Dec. 4—LIMA — A man initially linked to a suspected homicide earlier this year in Shawnee Township has waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial on a variety of drug-related charges.

Michael Miller appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Monday and agreed to an April 16 trial date on six felony charges.

Miller, 21, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in October for possession of marijuana, possession of hashish, illegal manufacture of drugs, trafficking in hashish and tampering with evidence. Several of the counts include specifications for the forfeiture of firearms and money.

The superseding indictment came on the heels of an earlier charge of possession of marijuana that was handed down in September.

According to court documents the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, Allen County Sheriff's Office and Shawnee Township Police Department in May were involved in an investigation of the death of an individual in Shawnee Township which led to Miller's eventual arrest.

The investigation into the death of Zachary Kohli on May 19 led investigators to identify Miller as a suspect in the trafficking of marijuana and other drugs. A search warrant was issued for a mobile home located at 213 Cuyahoga Drive in Shawnee Township and the search turned up more than 20 kilograms of marijuana.

A report issued last month by the Lucas County Coroners Office said Kohli died by suicide.

The October indictment alleged that Miller on or about May 19 of this year did possess marijuana, hashish and firearms and was engaged in the manufacture of controlled substances.

During Monday's hearing attorney Karl Kordalis, representing Miller, said a plea offer has been put forward by prosecutors as a potential resolution to the case. Kordalis said he will discuss the offer with his client prior to a scheduled Jan. 12 pre-trial hearing before Judge Jeffrey Reed.