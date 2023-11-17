Suspected shooter dead after killing three people at Mentor trailer park

Nov. 16—Four people are dead, including the suspected shooter, and one person is in stable condition after a shooting Nov. 16 at Mentor Green Mobile Home Park, 7166 Mentor Ave., in Mentor.

Mentor Communications Director Ante Logarusic confirmed the fatalities, and said one person was transferred to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Logarusic said the shooter killed himself. The area is considered a crime scene and he said more details would be released early Nov. 17.

Over two dozen police and Lake County Sheriff's Office vehicles were on scene as well as at least three police drones, along with a helicopter.

Reports of HAZMAT vehicles were seen by witnesses on site.

Witnesses declined to comment stating they were too upset.

One witness who did not want to be named claimed to have seen the perpetrator shoot a female victim, before moving to another trailer and shooting a male victim in the shoulder.