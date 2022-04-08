Suspected shooter, his estranged wife and their son among 4 dead in Latimer murder-suicide

The suspected shooter in a domestic violence-related murder-suicide shot and killed his estranged wife, the couple’s adult son and their son’s ex-wife Thursday night.

The suspect, identified as Tom Griswold, 64, then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide, Jackson County sheriff’s deputies believe based on their investigation.

Deputies identified the dead, in addition to Griswold, as:

Veronica Griswold, 64, Tom Griswold’s estranged wife

Bjorn “BJ” Griswold, 36, Tom and Veronica Griswold’s son

Jilllian Pavolini, 39, “BJ” Griswold’s ex-wife

All four died of gunshot wounds.

Deputies found the deceased after responding to a 911 call about shots fired in the couple’s son’s home on Oak View Circle in Jackson County around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The neighborhood is off Tucker Road in the Latimer community.

Deputies heard the final shot, believed to be when Tom Griswold shot and killed himself just as deputies drove up.

The case remains under investigation as a murder-suicide.

The Jackson County coroner’s car sits in the driveway of a home on Oakview Circle in Latimer on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Police officers parked outside a home on Oakview Circle in Latimer on Thursday, April 7, 2022 after a fatal shooting.

Police officers stand outside a home on Oakview Circle in Latimer after four people were killed inside on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Police officers inspect cars in the driveway of a home on Oakview Circle in Latimer on Thursday, April 7, 2022 after a fatal shooting.