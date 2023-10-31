Suspected shooter holes up in post office after injuring two people in Japan hospital

Two people were injured in a shooting at a hospital in Toda, Saitama prefecture in Japan on 31 October 2023 (Screengrab/English News/YouTube)

Two people were reportedly injured during a shooting at a hospital in Japan’s Toda city in Saitama prefecture on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect later holed up in a post office in the neighbouring city of Warabi where he also took hostages, according to Reuters.

The suspect was believed to be in his 80s, the Japan Times reported. Earlier reports suggested he was anywhere between 40 to 50 years of age.

Two people – a doctor in his 40s and a patient in the hospital in his 60s – suffered injuries during the shooting at the hospital. Identities of the victims and the suspect were not immediately made available.

The two men faced non-threatening injuries, local reports said. The Kyodo News agency said the two were believed to be inside a consultation room on the first floor when they were attacked.

After the shooting, Toda Chuo General Hospital authorities said the premises were put on lockdown.

Police were notified of the shooting shortly after 1pm local time on Tuesday.

The local fire department received a request from the hospital to stop transporting patients requiring medical assistance at around 1.50pm.

The government of the city of Warabi, located just north of Tokyo, said in a statement that an unidentified number of “hostages” were taken by a man “in possession of something like a handgun”.

According to NHK Japan, police sources said they are also investigating an apartment fire in Toda on Tuesday afternoon. The apartment reportedly belongs to the hospital shooting suspect.

Authorities are also examining any potential links between the shooting incident and the fire.

Reports said that the post office is about 1.5km from the hospital and the suspect was seen carrying a handgun with him.

City officials advised residents in the vicinity of the Warabi post office to stay away from the area and comply with instructions from law enforcement officers.

Local media reports suggest there are at least two female post office employees in their 20s and 30s who are among the hostages taken by the suspect. They are believed to be inside the three-storey post office building where a gunshot was said to have been heard.

Japan is known as one of the safest countries globally, primarily owing to its rigorous gun-control regulations.

Shooting-related incidents are rare in the country.

The last known high-profile case related to a shooting occurred last year when former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated with a “homemade gun”.

Additional reporting by agencies