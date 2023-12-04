Suspected shoplifter stabs 2 security guards, killing 1 at Philadelphia store

TechCrunch

Companies are betting big on generative AI to gain a competitive edge. According to a recent survey from EY, a significant portion of businesses looking to embrace generative AI say that the field's rapid progress -- and the surge in vendors claiming to have AI expertise -- is complicating their deployment prospects. The boom is benefitting startups like AssemblyAI (which TechCrunch has covered thrice before), a self-styled "applied AI" venture that researches, trains and deploys AI models for developers and product teams to integrate into their apps and services.