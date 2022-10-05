Suspected Stockton serial killer linked to 2021 shootings

Oct. 5—STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department said that the suspect responsible for at least five killings in that city over the past several months is now believed to be responsible for a killing in the Bay Area.

Ballistics tests link the serial killings terrorizing Stockton to the same weapon, Stockton's police chief said during a press briefing, the Sacramento Bee reported Tuesday.

On Monday evening, police said the April 10, 2021 shooting death of a 40-year-old Hispanic man in Oakland is linked to the Stockton assailant. The Oakland killing occurred at 4:18 a.m. that day, similar to the time frame in which the shootings in Stockton have occurred.

On Tuesday morning, the Alameda County Coroner's Office identified the Oakland victim as Juan Vasquez Serrano, 39, according to NBC News.

According to police, the suspect also shot a 46-year-old Black woman at Park and Union streets in Stockton on April 16, 2021 at 3:20 a.m. The woman survived her injuries, police said.

Among the developments ballistics revealed, the 448-day break between the second and third victims and the rapidly closing gaps between victims thereafter: 34 days, then 19, then just six days as the death toll continued to mount, the Bee reported.

"We have no reason why the pistol went dormant" for so long, McFadden said. But, the chief later added, "This person is on a mission."

The deadly shootings have no clear pattern, McFadden said initially. Toward the end of the briefing, the chief said, "There is a certain complexion this person is targeting," but said there was not enough evidence to consider the shootings as motivated by hate, according to the Bee.

Last week, McFadden said that based on the department's investigation and reports being received, detectives believe the following homicide cases over the past several months in Stockton are related:

— July 8, 12:31 a.m. — Shooting death of 35-year-old Paul Alexander Yaw on the 5600 block of Kermit Lane.

— Aug. 11, 9:49 p.m. — Shooting death of 43-year-old Salvador William Debudey Jr. on the 4900 block of West Lane.

— Aug. 30, 6:41 a.m. — Shooting death of 21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez on the 800 block East Hammer Lane.

— Sept. 21, 4:27 a.m. — Shooting death of 52-year-old Juan Cruz on the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue.

— Sept. 27, 1:53 a.m. — Shooting death of a 54-year-old Lorenzo Lopez on the 900 block of Porter Avenue.

McFadden told NBC News this weekend that all of the slayings have happened after dark and in areas with few security cameras. Each of the attacks has involved a single victim.

"It wasn't a robbery," he said. "Items aren't being stolen. They're not talking about any gang activity in the area or anything. It's just element of surprise."

In addition to linking the 2021 cases to the recent slaying, police announced that the reward for any information leading to an arrest has increased from $75,000 to $125,000.

Donations came from two Stockton business owners who wanted to remain anonymous, as well as the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, police said.

Anyone with information can call the department's tip line at 209-937-8167, or email policetips@stocktonca.gov.

In addition, anyone with surveillance video is encouraged to submit it to stocktonpdca.evidence. com/axon/citizen/public/tips2022.

Sacramento Bee staff writer Darrell Smith and News-Sentinel staff writer K. Cathey contributed to this report.