Suspected stolen racehorse recovered on fugitive’s property during raid, Georgia authorities say

A suspected stolen thoroughbred racehorse was recovered this week after officials say they arrested a wanted fugitive.

Bibb County Sheriff officials said on Thursday, deputies took a wanted fugitive into custody after they found him hiding in a tree at a home on Allen Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities did not provide the individual’s name. They confirmed the home where the arrest happened was where he lived.

While conducting the arrest, deputies located methamphetamines, suspected cocaine and several guns.

In addition to the contraband, a suspected thoroughbred racehorse that was severely malnourished was found on the property, along with neglected dogs and chickens.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities did not provide additional details regarding the recovery of the horse.

All the neglected animals were turned over to the BSCO Animal Welfare Unit.

Authorities also arrested a woman on the property who is now facing multiple counts of animal cruelty.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The suspect’s identity has not been revealed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS: