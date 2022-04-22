Suspected teen street racing organizer arrested

KIRO 7 News Staff
An 18-year-old man suspected of organizing numerous illegal street racing events throughout King and Pierce counties has been arrested, Tacoma police said Friday.

Police said the man was arrested at a home in Puyallup.

A joint investigation between the Tacoma Police and Kent Police departments led to the identification of the man, whom investigators believe is responsible for not just organizing, but facilitating the events.

Police said the suspect was taken to King County for charges related to other incidents.

The man is also expected to face charges related to incidents in Pierce County.

The investigation is ongoing.

At the end of March, Tacoma city leaders announced they would crack down on street racing after racers took over the downtown area March 26.

Tacoma police say more than 10 cars blocked an intersection just before midnight.

Officers said that when they arrived, people laid down in front of their patrol cars.

