Xavier Niel, the founder, CEO and majority shareholder of telecom company Iliad, has announced several new projects around AI and told the AFP that he plans to conduct strategic investments in artificial intelligence of up to $210 million (€200 million). In addition to Iliad, he is also the owner of Station F, an iconic startup campus in Paris — and a beautiful building — with hundreds of startups working from there. One Iliad subsidiary is Scaleway, a popular European cloud provider.