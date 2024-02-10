Suspected trespasser flees, crashes into Portland police car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspected trespasser was arrested Saturday after authorities said he attempted to flee and crashed into a police vehicle.

According to Portland police, officers responded to reports of trespassers in a parking lot on Southeast 148th Avenue and when they arrived, one suspect attempted to get in a car and attempted to flee, crashing into a police car with an officer inside,

According to authorities, the officer was unharmed but the car received serious damage.

Eventually, police said the suspect fled their car on foot and they haven’t been found yet.

During the search for the suspect, however, officials said police arrested a person who matched the description of the ramming suspect and they turned out to have a felony warrant, but they don’t think he is the suspect for the ramming.

Police said that the trespassing incident is still under investigation.

