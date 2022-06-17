Suspected trio arrested after police discover illegal drugs, magic mushrooms and weapons at Barstow home

Three suspects were arrested by Barstow Police who during an investigation found illegal drugs, magic mushrooms and weapons.

Those arrested by Barstow Police included Phillip Anderson, 29, Roxanne Anderson, 34, and Roberto Duran, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Barstow Police detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Pioneer Street regarding illegal narcotic sales.

The area is located less than a quarter-mile from the SBC Superior Courthouse and Sheriff’s Station.

Barstow officers initiated an investigation after receiving multiple complaints regarding an illegal marijuana dispensary operating out of the residence.

Upon arrival, officers found both Andersons and Duran inside the location, where detectives conducted a search per a search warrant.

During the search, police located several pounds of marijuana, approximately two ounces of Psilocybin “magic” mushrooms, and a quantity of cocaine, police officials said.

Detectives also found several operable digital scales, plastic baggies and a .380 semi-automatic Ruger LCP Pistol with a loaded extended magazine.

There were also multiple rounds of .223 ammunition, multiple rounds of .380 ammunition and a pistol drum magazine, the police report said.

Further investigation revealed that Phillip Anderson was in control of the residence. Officers also learned that he is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing or owning any firearms or ammunition.

Phillip Anderson was booked at the Sheriff’s High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possessing a controlled substance while armed, and illegal sales of cannabis.

Roxanne Anderson was also booked at HDDC for possession of a controlled substance while armed, while Duran was booked at the BPD for illegal sales of cannabis.

On Thursday, both Andersons were released on an unspecified bail amount, with no court date scheduled, according to booking records, which showed no information for Duran.

Operating a marijuana dispensary is illegal in the City of Barstow unless the owner has obtained a license/permit from the state and the city and is operating within the city’s designated green zone.

Barstow has one legal marijuana dispensary operating at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked by the Barstow Police Department to contact Detective Andrew Hollister at 760-255-5160 or ahollister@barstowca.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-79-CRIME (27469) or by going to wetip.com.

