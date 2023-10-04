Man arrested for murder after XL bully 'grabs victim by the throat'

A 44-year-old man was arrested by Northumbria Police after the attack - Owen Humphreys/PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 54-year-old was killed protecting his puppy from an XL Bully.

The victim died in hospital after he was attacked in Shiney Row, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, on Tuesday.

Northumbria Police had initially arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but following the victim’s death he was re-arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The dog was shot by police at the scene “to ensure the safety of the public”, the force said.

“While further assessment will be carried out, officers believe the dog to be an XL bully,” the force added.

Witnesses said that the large and powerful dog grabbed the man, who is in his 50s, by his neck as he bent down to pick up his Patterdale terrier puppy.

A nearby resident, who knows the victim, said: “He was walking his pup, which is a Patterdale terrier, when an XL bully ran up and went for his pup.

“He picked up the pup to protect him and the XL bully bit his throat. The police shot the dog in the street and apparently removed a litter of pups from the house [of the owner].

The attack took place in Shiney Row, near Sunderland, Tyne and Wear - Tom Wilkinson/PA

“The guy who was bitten lives for his dogs. He had an old dog that was aged 17 which died last year, he’s a dog lover and would do anything to protect them.”

‘Dogs like that don’t let go’

One witness said: “His injuries were horrific, I’ve never seen anything like it. There was so much blood.

“Once a dog that big and powerful latches on they don’t let go.”

Linda Blyth, 56, the victim’s neighbour, said: “It was really awful, it’s a tragedy for everyone involved, but especially the family of the man who was attacked.

“It happened on the grassed area in front of the houses and we’re not sure exactly what started it.

“It seems as though the man was trying to get his puppy out of the way when the XL Bully took hold of him.

“The streets were very quickly filled with police, there were blue lights everywhere and they were working to try to make the area safe.”

‘Victim and suspect were known to each other’

Det Ch Insp Angela Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

“This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we will continue to offer them support in any way that we can.

“A full investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of what has happened.

“I would like to reassure the wider community that there is no ongoing risk to them, and officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance and carry out enquiries.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do believe those involved were known to each other.

“I would also continue to ask people not to speculate about the incident online, including on social media, while enquiries are ongoing.”

