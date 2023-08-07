SuspectinHartford homicide was out on bond despite an extensive criminal history, officials say

Aug. 7—"You may hear some anger in my voice as I talk about the history of this individual and this case and that's because I'm angry," Mayor Luke Bronin said in a press conference Sunday. "I'm angry that this person was not in jail. I'm angry that this person was out in the community and was able to continue to commit acts of violence that take peoples lives and traumatize the community," he said.

According to Bronin, in 2021, Williams-Bey allegedly attempted to shoot a person on a scooter but a bystander was killed instead. Bond was initially set at $1.7 million in the case, but later lowered to $250,000, and Williams-Bey was able to post it, Bronin said.

Now, police have charged Williams-Bey with murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm in the fatal shooting of Jordan Phipps, 24, on Wethersfield Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Its a frustrating situation for the department's detectives, said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody.

"Some of the detectives that were on the scene last night were some of the same detectives that have taken this individual into custody in previous incidents and here they are, you know, reinvestigating a tragic loss of life that didn't have to happen," he said.

Bronin also said that Williams-Bey was supposed to be on intense pretrial supervision.

"I hope that by highlighting this case and his history, we can ensure that those individuals who are responsible for repeatedly committing acts of violence in our community face swift, serious consequences and are not let free to commit further violence against a community that's suffered way too much," Bronin said.

—

Why Hartford's next mayor could be decided in September

—

For $2.4 million, you can own a Litchfield County winery

In unrelated violence, police are currently investigating a second shooting that happened early Sunday on Sterling Street. Police said they responded to the area around 2 a.m. and found William Tisdol, 23, and Hakeem Dickson, 27, both who died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Monday that those homicides remain under investigation.

Bronin said both incidents were targeted and involved people who knew each other.