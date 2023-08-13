Suspects accused of firing shots inside Sugarloaf Mills Mall sought by Gwinnett Police

Gwinnett County police are searching two men accused of firing shots inside Sugarloaf Mills Mall last Saturday.

On Aug. 5, police responded to the mall in reference to a shots fired call. Multiple officers quickly responded as neighbors fled from inside the mall and called 911 about a possible active shooter.

Officers located a victim who was not injured and several witnesses to the incident.

The investigation revealed an argument occurred between two suspects and an employee of a shoe kiosk inside the mall. The argument became physical and one or both suspects fired shots at the victim.

No one was injured from the gunfire.

Police say one of the suspects was wearing black pants, black t-shirt, had short hair and was carrying a backpack; the other wore white or tan shorts, a black t-shirt, and has slightly longer hair.

Officials say this was an isolated incident and there was never an active shooter, however, they are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit Stop Crime ATL here.

