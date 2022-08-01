Suspects accused in murder of Memphis pastor set to appear in court today

Three people accused in the murder of Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams are set to appear in court Monday morning.

Rev. Eason-Williams died after being shot multiple times during a carjacking in Whitehaven on July 18.

MORE: Pastor’s children speak out after another person charged in her killing in Whitehaven

She was rushed to Regional One, but did not survive her injuries, Memphis Police said.

Later that night, officers found Eason-Williams’ car wrecked out at Lynchburg Street and Steuben Drive.

Two 15-year-olds have been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in connection with her death.

Miguel Andrade was charged with First Degree Murder, Murder in the Perpetration of a Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Carjacking, and Employment of a Firearm during a Dangerous Felony.

Brayan Carillo was charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony, and Carjacking.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich is seeking to have them both tried as adults.

Juveniles between 14 and 17 who are charged with serious crimes are eligible to transfer to adult court, and Weirich said she believes this case fits into that description.

A transfer hearing is not expected until late August or September.

PHOTOS: Husband honors Memphis pastor who was killed during carjacking

A 20-year-old, Eduard G. Rodriguez Tabora, was also arrested in the killing. He’s charged with First-Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Facilitation First-Degree Murder, and Employment of Firearm W/I to Commit a Felony, records show.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000 in connection with the incident.

The teens charged with Eason-Williams’s murder remain in juvenile detention.

Her will be held Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 2949 Davies Plantation Rd., in Lakeland, Tenn.

MORE: 15-year-old charged in Memphis pastor’s death could be tried as an adult, DA says

Story continues

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: