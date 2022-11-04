Suspects accused in murder of rapper Young Dolph head back to court today

Two men accused in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph are set to appear back in court Friday morning.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have both been indicted in the rapper’s killing.

Young Dolph was shot and killed Nov. 17, 2021, inside Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

An autopsy report showed he suffered 22 gunshot wounds.

The report said he was shot all over his body, including his forehead, face, chest and chin.

Both suspects were officially indicted Jan. 12.

They entered not guilty pleas in February.

Johnson faces multiple charges in the killing, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, theft of property and more.

Smith was indicted on a first-degree murder charge and theft charges related to the white Mercedes used in Young Dolph’s killing.

This court appearance will be Johnson’s first with his new attorney.

