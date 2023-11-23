Suspects accused of robbing cannabis delivery driver arrested in Hercules

(KRON) — Two people accused of robbing a cannabis delivery driver in Modesto were arrested in Hercules on Sunday, the Hercules Police Department said.

Police received a call at 8:15 p.m. Sunday from a woman who claimed her dispensary’s delivery driver was robbed, and the suspect vehicle was parked in front of a local bank.

Suspects kidnap Amazon delivery driver in San Ramon, force him to withdraw cash: police

The robbery happened in Modesto on Saturday, police said. The driver was allegedly held up at gunpoint and knifepoint by suspects who drove a Toyota Highlander.

On Sunday, the dispensary owner saw the same Highlander in front of Chase Bank, at 4080 San Pablo Ave. HPD officers responded to the bank and detained both the driver and passenger.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found stolen cannabis containers, a stolen tracking device, a ski mask, a knife and a pistol stolen out of Mississippi, police said. Both the driver and passenger were arrested on suspicion of armed robbery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.