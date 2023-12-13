Suspects accused of stealing display case of lighters; deputies asking for public’s help

Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find two suspects accused of stealing an entire display case of lighters.

A man and a woman are accused of going to the Speedway located at 5050 Urbana Road and stealing the display case of lighters valued at $800, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman got into the passenger side of a vehicle that the male was driving and they left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at either of the following numbers 937-521-2067 and 937-328-2560.







