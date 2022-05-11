Suspects accused of stealing U-Haul, crashing it at Lexington park before arrest

The Lexington Police Department arrested two people early Wednesday morning for allegedly stealing a U-Haul, according to police.

Lt. Daniel Truex with the Lexington Police Department said the stolen U-Haul fled from officers in the Reynolds Road area at approximately 2:43 a.m. Wednesday. Officers did not pursue the vehicle but it did later crash at Meadowbrook Park.

“Typically speaking, we don’t pursue for that level of crime,” Truex said as to why officers didn’t chase the stolen U-Haul when it fled. Truex said if police chased the U-Haul it could’ve caused “a risk to the public.”

The suspects tried to flee on foot but were apprehended a short time later, according to Truex. Neither of them were injured.