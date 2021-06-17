Suspects in Albany murder captured in Atlanta

Jun. 17—ALBANY — The Albany Police Department announced in a news release that the two men wanted in the Sunday murder of Jamal Tinch were spotted in Atlanta together and have been arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Office and Gwinnett County S.W.A.T.

APD's Gang Unit has issued arrest warrants for JaQuez Williams, 18, and Ronald Hyson, also 18, for felony murder, malice murder, conspiracy to commit malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.

Tinch, 19, was shot in the back multiple times on the 1,000 block of Davidson Street Sunday night, and a 16-year-old girl who was with him was shot in the leg, according to police reports.

Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to call Crime-Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.