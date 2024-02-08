Suspects who allegedly broke into Dorchester Burger King sought by police

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of suspects accused of breaking into a fast-food restaurant last month.

Boston Police say three suspects burglarized the Burger King on Washington Street around 12:10 a.m. on January 28.

One suspect is described as wearing a black bubble coat, black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black Crocs.

Another suspect was wearing a nay-blue coat, black pants, and white sneakers.

The third suspect is described as wearing a black coat with fur on the hood, grey pants with cuts by the knees, and white Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

