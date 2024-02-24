Suspects allegedly burglarized Southern California homes while posing as security workers

A father and son are accused of burglarizing elderly victims in Southern California by posing as home security workers.

The suspects were identified as Jacinto Chavez, 37, and Jeramiah Chavez, 19, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The thefts took place between August and November 2023 in Anaheim. Jacinto allegedly dressed up as an employee with a badge that identified him as a Brinks Home security worker.

The victims ranged in age from 79 to 88 years old, including one woman who was legally blind.

On Dec. 11, 2023, a deputy responded to reports of a burglary on the 1000 block of West Lomita Boulevard in Harbor City.

During their investigation, detectives identified Jacinto as a suspect. He had posed as a Brinks employee by hanging a Brink’s business card in a lanyard over his neck, authorities said.

Jacinto Chavez, 37, in a Jan. 4, 2024 booking photo and a fake Brinks employee lanyard found by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Jacinto typically targeted the homes of elderly victims that had security signs displayed outside, authorities said.

After gaining the homeowners’ trust, Jacinto would convince the victims to let him enter their home to install window guards. While inside, he would steal jewelry, cash, credit cards, credit card information and other personal valuables, according to the DA’s office.

His son, Jeremiah, is accused of assisting him on at least one occasion as they burglarized an elderly woman’s home in Anaheim.

On Jan. 4, a warrant was served at the suspect’s Riverside County home. During a search, deputies found evidence that the suspect had possibly committed several other burglaries.

Deputies contacted Brinks Home security officials and confirmed that Jacinto was not employed by the company.

Both suspects were eventually arrested by authorities.

Jacinto was charged with five felony counts of first-degree burglary, two felony counts of theft from an elder adult exceeding $950, and three misdemeanor counts of elder theft. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 11 years and four months in prison.

Jeramiah was charged with one felony count of first-degree burglary and one felony count of theft from an elder. If convicted of both charges, he faces up to six years in prison.

Authorities warned Southern Californians of suspicious people knocking on their doors and pretending to be employees of various companies.

“If anyone comes to your home and asks to come inside your home and say they are associated with any of these companies, ask questions,” said Damon Jones, captain of LASD’s Carson Sheriff’s Station. “If you didn’t schedule an appointment or are unsure of the person, do not allow them into your home. Most legitimate employees of any of these companies normally wear uniforms, have photo identification, carry credentials, and drive a company vehicle. Never let a service provider of these companies to be unsupervised.”

Both father and son have pleaded not guilty to the charges. A pretrial hearing is scheduled on April 9.

Authorities believe there are additional victims across Southern California including Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Anyone who may be a victim or has information on the case is asked to call the Carson Sheriff’s Station at 310-830-1123 or the Anaheim Police Department at 714-328-8153.

Anonymous tips can be provided to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS, the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

