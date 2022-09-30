Suspects allegedly steal cash from local Piccadilly, police say

Two suspects are on the run after allegedly stealing money from a local restaurant.

On Sept. 17, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a robbery at a Piccadilly at 4996 Stage Rd.

An employee said she was at the cash register counting money, and she closed the register when a customer walked up to pay for his food.

She said she opened up the cash register and the suspect said, “Give me that money,” according to police.

The suspect then pushed her and took money from the register before running to the front door.

According to police, the woman wasn’t injured but the suspect broke her iPhone.

A witness who is another employee at the restaurant said he was standing at the register when the suspect grabbed the money.

He said he hit the suspect in the head with a stool, according to police.

The suspect was wearing blue gloves and a white mask.

The witness told police that two men got into a dark vehicle after the robbery.

MPD obtained video footage of the incident.

The amount of cash stolen is unknown.

If you have information about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

