Suspects allegedly take visitor's wallet in Waikiki armed robbery

Jun. 30—Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery of a 32-year-old visitor at Fort DeRussy Beach Park in Waikiki Sunday night.

Police said the man was sitting in the park when two males confronted him just before 10 :30 p.m. One of the males allegedly pointed a handgun at him and demanded property.

Police said the males fled on foot with the victim's wallet. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

There are no arrests at this time.