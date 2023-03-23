Suspects in armed robbery caught after chase from Johnson City to Endwell, deputies say

Two Broome County residents were taken into custody and face multiple felony charges after a reported armed robbery and police pursuit Wednesday.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as Alex Shoga, 39, of Binghamton, and Kristin Silvanic, 27, of Endicott.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a robbery and assault involving a male and female suspect at a residence on Dimmock Hill Road in the Town of Chenango.

An investigation determined Shoga, accompanied by Silvanic, entered the residence and displayed a handgun, the sheriff's office said.

Shoga allegedly struck one of the two victims with the pistol and pointed it at another before he and Silvanic took iPhones, cash and wallets and fled the scene in an electric Jeep Wrangler, according to the sheriff's office, which said Silvanic was acquainted with the victims.

One of the victims provided deputies with his tablet, which could track his stolen iPhone. The phone was located in the Village of Johnson City.

Deputies responded to the area and encountered the Jeep on Oakdale Road. The suspects fled the area, and deputies started a vehicle pursuit that ended on Wayne Street in Endwell, where they observed Shoga jumping from the moving vehicle with a pistol in his hand.

Silvanic exited the passenger side of the vehicle and quickly surrendered to deputies. Deputies eventually caught up with Shoga in the vicinity of North Street, where he resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody by additional sheriff's deputies and New York state troopers.

Deputies recovered a handgun, an SCCY Firearms 9mm pistol, in a nearby ditch. The stolen property was recovered and the Jeep Wrangler, a rental vehicle, was impounded for further investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Shoga was charged with the following felonies:

Two counts of first-degree robbery.

First-degree burglary.

Two counts of first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

Second-degree robbery.

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Second-degree criminal solicitation.

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

First-degree criminal possession of a firearm.

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Tampering with physical evidence.

Four counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

He was also charged with several misdemeanors, including two counts of second-degree menacing, resisting arrest, two counts of obstructing governmental administration, and unlawful fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

Silvanic was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal solicitation.

Both suspects were arraigned on the charges in Centralized Arraignment Part Court and committed to the Broome County Jail without bail.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office was also assisted by the Johnson City and Endicott police departments.

