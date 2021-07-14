Suspects in armed robbery in Fairmont captured in South Carolina

Jul. 14—BEAUFORT, S.C. — A Robeson County couple wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a Fairmont convenience store on Saturday were arrested here Tuesday when police found them after two more robberies were committed.

Ronnie Maynor, 41, of Orrum, was arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and being a fugitive from justice, according to the Beaufort Police Department. Maynor's girlfriend, 41-year-old Alisha Hunt of Lumberton, was arrested for being a fugitive from justice.

Maynor was being held under a $410,000 bond at the Beaufort County Detention Center, as of Wednesday afternoon. Hunt also was being held under no bond, according to Detention Center officials.

The pair are wanted by the Fairmont Police Department for robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and other charges associated with the armed robbery of L & M Convenient Mart on Saturday.

"Once the charges are addressed in S.C. they will be transported back to Robeson County to be served with our pending charges here," Fairmont Chief of Police Jon Edwards said in a statement.

Beaufort Patrol Team 4 and Investigations Division members responded about 1:18 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an attempted armed robbery at the Shell food mart on Boundary Street, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

According to police, a white male suspect, later identified as Maynor, "demanded money and forced the store clerk behind the counter at gunpoint." The suspect fled the store "empty handed" after becoming alarmed by the number of customers entering the store.

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies and Beaufort police officers searched Polk Village and could not find Maynor. He was captured later on surveillance footage as he allegedly robbed a Family Dollar store on St. Helena Island.

"The suspect vehicle was identified after a BCSO detective recognized Maynor in surveillance footage from an unrelated case depicting Maynor using a vehicle that was stolen from Colleton County and using the vehicle owner's credit card in a local business," according to BPD.

A BCSO deputy located Maynor's vehicle in the parking lot of America's Best Inn on Boundary Street about 5 p.m. Sheriff's deputies and police officers obtained a search warrant for the hotel room and seized the gun believed to be used in the robberies.

"Maynor was arrested without incident and confessed to both robberies," according to BPD.

Also arrested by authorities were 30-year-old Dequam Youmans, of Beaufort, and 26-year-old E'Nisha Robinson, of St. Helena. Youmans and Robinson were charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, according to BPD.

The Fairmont robbery occurred about 10:45 p.m. Saturday when a man entered the store at 1309 Lake View Road in Fairmont, fired shots into the ceiling using a handgun and demanded money from the cashier, according to the FPD.

"The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran from the store to a vehicle, where his girlfriend was waiting," according to the statement.

The two fled the scene and traveled out of town on Lakeview Road.