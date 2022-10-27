Suspects in armed robbery may be in custody

Oct. 27—Police believe two suspects in an armed robbery that took place early September at a residence near Moscow are in custody in another state.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said the Latah County Sheriff's Office is trying to confirm the identity of the two people. They were arrested in another jurisdiction for a separate crime.

Police believe they may be the suspects involved in a Sept. 3 armed robbery at a residence on Carmichael Road that resulted in gunshots being fired. One person was hospitalized for injuries not related to the gunshots.

Thompson said the investigation of the armed robbery is still active and no charges have been referred to his office.