Suspects arraigned in Bluffton police officer's death

Apr. 12—FINDLAY — Grand jury indictments were filed Monday in Hancock County Common Pleas Court against three men charged in connection with the March 31 death of Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis, who was struck and killed by a fleeing car on Interstate 75 during a high-speed chase through multiple counties.

Francis, 42, was killed around 2:30 a.m. on I-75 while he was setting up stop sticks, which flatten tires, to try to end the chase that had reached speeds up to 120 mph.

He had been a police officer in Bluffton for the past nine years.

Suspects arraigned in Hancock County on Monday included Emin Johnson, 20, of Euclid, who faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter, felonies of the first degree, in Francis' death. Prosecutors say Johnson was the driver of the stolen 2020 Buick Infiniti that struck Francis.

Additional charges against Johnson include receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a felony of the fifth degree; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Johnson is also charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony; failure to stop after an accident, a second-degree felony; improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; and having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

Zachary Love, 21, of Columbus, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a felony of the third-degree; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; and receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree;

Dante Tate, 19, of Euclid, was indicted on counts including complicity to receive stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree; improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of receiving stolen property (a 9mm Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol), a felony of the fourth degree.

No attorneys were listed for any of the suspects.

