Suspects arrested after allegedly attempting to steal construction vehicle in Merced, police say

Two suspects have been arrested after allegedly trying to steal a Caterpillar vehicle reported stolen from a Merced construction site, according to authorities.

At about 9:46 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Thornton Road and Hawk Drive near the Merced Regional Airport for a report of two suspects attempting to steal a Caterpillar Skid Steer Loader, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster. Police chased the suspects, who took off on foot attempting to run from officers.

The suspects, identified as 39-year-old Pedro Alvarado and 30-year-old Victor Ceja, were captured and arrested on suspicion of auto theft and resisting arrest, according to police.

Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen from a construction site in the area of South M Street and West Gerard Avenue prior to the owner locating it in the 100 block of Hawk Avenue at about 6:24 a.m. Wednesday. The owner had returned to the vehicle on Hawk Avenue to retrieve it just before 10 a.m., when the owner reportedly observed the suspects trying to steal it, according to Foster.

Police said it appears the vehicle was stolen from the construction site sometime between the completion of work on Tuesday and the owner locating it Wednesday morning. It is unknown if the suspects arrested were involved in the theft of the vehicle from the construction site, police said.

According to Foster, the Caterpillar vehicle is valued at about $50,000.