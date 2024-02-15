Suspects arrested in apartment shooting

Feb. 15—On Feb. 14, Corsicana Police Telecommunicators received several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 700 Block of S. 42nd St. at the Kenwood Heights Apartment Complex. The callers stated that several young male subjects were firing weapons in the area.

Corsicana Police Officers Sergeant Dan McAninch, Corporal Michael Brooks and Officers Trey Owens, Tommy Ordonez, Ryan LaRue, Jesse Folsom quickly responded to the scene along with a Texas DPS Trooper Michael Turner. Upon arrival, Corporal Brooks located a male subject with gunshot wounds and administered first aid while waiting for medical personnel to arrive.

Sergeant McAninch's team quickly located a witness and was able to determine that the suspects had run into a second floor apartment. Officers established a perimeter around the apartment. Detective Sergeant Kenneth Dunagan and Detective Whitney Hawk continued the investigation and ultimately prepared a search warrant to be signed by the Magistrate. With search warrant in hand, the officers made entry into the upstairs apartment.

Five adult subjects were detained and a search of the apartment was conducted. During the course of the search, officers gathered additional evidence tying the suspects to the incident, including several of the suspects testing positive for gunshot residue, the recovery of four firearms and an ounce of what is believed to be cocaine.

Air ambulance transported the gunshot wound victim to a Dallas area hospital where his condition is currently listed as critical. All five suspects were placed under arrest and transported to the Navarro County Jail, awaiting arraignment.

This case is still under investigation, and additional charges are expected.