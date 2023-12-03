Suspects arrested for armed robberies of luxury goods across Southern California

Two suspects were arrested for a series of armed robberies targeting Southern California residents.

The suspects were identified as Justice Bloodworth, 21, of Los Angeles and Cameron Woods-Harvey, 23, of Long Beach, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

From July through October 2023, residents in L.A. and Orange Counties were targeted by the armed suspects. The robbers primarily narrowed in on victims wearing luxury watches and jewelry, police said.

The suspects are wanted for at least six robberies throughout L.A. County and are connected to a home invasion robbery in Brea.

To track down the suspects, Beverly Hills police collaborated with several agencies including the Santa Monica Police Department, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Division, L.A. Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division, LA IMPACT, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The multi-agency investigation resulted in numerous search warrants at locations across Southern California and Flagstaff, Arizona.

Suspects stole over $1 million worth of luxury cars in Riverside County

Two of the victims’ stolen property was recovered which led authorities to a “wealth of evidence linking the suspects to the crimes and provided crucial leads for the ongoing investigation,” police said.

Evidence found from the search warrants includes six guns, including assault weapons, stolen luxury watches, fine jewelry and other valuable items.

Bloodworth was arrested on Oct. 12 and charged with four counts of robbery, one count of conspiracy, and one count of felony reckless evading. Police discovered Bloodworth was released on bail for several other armed robberies when he was arrested again. He is being held on no bail.

Woods-Harvey was arrested on Oct. 27 on three counts of conspiracy and two counts of weapons-related charges. He was located in Arizona and is awaiting extradition back to L.A. County. He is being held in the Coconino County Jail on $235,000 bail.

Ventura County woman killed man during weed-induced psychosis

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to call Beverly Hills police at 310-285-2125. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting “BHPDALERT” followed by the tip information to 888777. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit online tips at lacrimestoppers.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.