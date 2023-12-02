Suspects arrested for attacking Nardo Wick fan in Florida

Two people, including a teen, turned themselves in to Florida police in connection with the violent beating of a Nardo Wick fan, who was merely hoping to snap a photo with the rapper when he was assaulted.

Zachary Benton and an unidentified 15-year-old boy surrendered Friday at the Tampa Bay Police Station, TMZ reported. They were each charged with felony battery and the younger suspect faces an additional count of minor in possession of a firearm while wearing a mask.

Police previously said the pair were “affiliated with” Wick, who performed at Club Skye in Ybor City before the attack unfolded Monday around 1:30 a.m. Video of the altercation circulating on social media shows 20-year-old George Obregon approaching the rapper outside the venue. Another person nearby almost immediately punches Obregon, stunning him before he’s knocked to ground by another assailant.

Police said Benton threw the first sucker punch, and that the teen then followed up with several more hits.

Obregon was hospitalized after the confrontation. His mother, Michelle Obregon, told WFLA he suffered a concussion and that his brain was bleeding in several spots in wake of the assault.

“Thanks to videos submitted and anonymous tips provided, detectives were able to positively identify the suspects involved and issue an arrest warrant,” Tampa police said in a statement.

Wick earlier this week condemned the attack, writing on social media that he tried to break up the violence, but was unsuccessful.

“I love and appreciate all my fans and don’t condone what happened at all,” he added. “Dat s–t ain’t gangsta or cool in no type of way.”