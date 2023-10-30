Suspects arrested after coming to pick up pet from Lake County Dog Warden

Oct. 30—A traffic stop in Painesville Township led Lake County Sheriff's deputies to arrest three people on drug charges.

According to a Lake County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, on Oct. 24 at 10:18 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Heckathorne Drive in Painesville Township for multiple traffic violations.

According to the post, the driver, identified as 25-year-old Trysten Gruss of Madison, initially failed to stop, before pulling into a driveway and fleeing from the vehicle on foot. Additional deputies responded to assist but were unsuccessful in locating him.

The investigation showed Gruss had a suspended driver's license and was in violation of an active protection order restricting him from having contact with his adult female passenger.

During the traffic stop, deputies learned from the passenger, 29-year-old Hailey Rogers of Lakewood, that illicit drug paraphernalia was inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of methamphetamine, a large quantity of hypodermic syringes, digital scales and various other forms of drug paraphernalia.

Painesville Township Fire Department was called to the traffic stop upon complaints from Rogers pertaining to an existing injury and she was taken to University Hospital Tri-Point Medical Center for care.

During the impound of the vehicle, arrangements were made for a dog to be held and cared for at the Lake County Dog Warden.

According to the post, at 2:53 p.m. Oct. 25, deputies responded to the Lake County Dog Warden's Office in Perry Township where Gruss and Rogers were retrieving the dog.

Deputies observed Gruss seated in the rear passenger seat of a vehicle where he was found in possession of methamphetamine. He was in violation of the active protection order while again being in the company of Rogers.

Gruss was arrested for violation of a protection order, is a third-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; in addition to misdemeanor charges stemming from the previous day.

Gruss was also served traffic citations for driving without a license and driving under suspension.

Rogers was arrested on charges related to the previous day: possession of controlled substance (third-degree felony) for possessing an amount of methamphetamine greater than three grams as well as midemeanor drug charges.

According to the post, the operator of the vehicle was identified as 36-year-old Christy Funk of Chardon, who was found to have a suspended driver's license. Funk was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic syringes containing suspected heroin. Funk was arrested on charges of possession of drug (fifth-degree felony) as well as a misdemeanor drug charge.