Suspects arrested in connection with 2021 murder of 20-year-old Brockton man

Two men were arrested Saturday in connection with the 2021 murder of a 20-year-old Brockton man.

According to the DA’s office, on the afternoon of September 9, 2021, Brockton Police were sent to Highland Terrace for a report of multiple gunshots. Upon their arrival, they found Jauwon Ambers suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He succumbed to his injuries the next day.

As a result of the lengthy investigation, between Brockton police, State police, and the DA’s office, detectives identified the two suspects in the murder of Ambers.

Leonardo Monteiro, 22, and Ivanilson Brandao, 23 were both arrested on Saturday and charged with murder.

Both men will appear in Brockton District Court Monday, the Plymouth DA’s Office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW